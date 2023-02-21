How India raced to send relief and supplies to quake-torn Turkey
The three NDRF teams during the search and rescue operation found two minor girls—Beren (6) and Miray(8) alive—after over 84 hours and recovered 85 bodies from the debris.
NEW DELHI : On 6 February, within hours of a series of earthquakes hitting Turkey and Syria, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) offices remained opened till late at night to prepare passports for rescuers of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), according to the force’s inspector general (IG) Narendra Bundela.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×