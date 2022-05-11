How India’s airlines are revving up again, in 5 charts

One operational metric that offers insight into aviation companies’ performance is occupancy rates. Low occupancy rates would typically mean suboptimal efficiency and lower margins, as per-seat cost would be higher. When operations resumed in May 2020, the government allowed airlines to operate at only 33% capacity, which was raised to 100% by October 2021. As a result, only 73 passengers on average flew on each domestic flight in May 2020, compared with 139 in May 2019. Occupancy rates rose as permissible capacity rose. Between September 2020, when permissible capacity was raised first, and February 2021, occupancy rates rose by 3.7% on average every month. However, the Delta wave brought it crashing to May 2020 levels though allowed capacity was 80% then. By March 2022, the occupancy rate had inched close to 2019 levels, but it dipped again in April, to 128, compared with 135 in April 2019.