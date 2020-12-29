Labourers carry sacks containing rice grain from a FCI warehouse to trucks for transportation, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Patna, Saturday

How India's grain policies have stoked FCI's debt binge. Explained here

3 min read . 02:20 PM IST

Mayank Bhardwaj , Rajendra Jadhav , Reuters

Farmers say the new laws will shut the regulated wholesale markets they depend on to take their produce. But FCI has racked up huge debts from the purchases required to meet its role as a buyer of last resort and to supply India's food welfare program