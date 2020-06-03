How India's soaring fiscal deficit affects you

The flip side to not printing money is the government borrowing more money. Beyond a point, that can lead to a ratings downgrade. Given that, the government is basically stuck between the devil and the deep sea. Having said that, currently, the market feels comfortable with the idea of the government borrowing more. This can be seen in the fact that the yield on the 10 year treasury bond has more or less stood steady at around 6%, since May. Hence, borrowing clearly seems like a lesser evil than printing money.