How India’s states are nearly broke

While states that are more self-reliant will feel the immediate brunt of the lockdown, the loss of central revenues will also affect states dependent on grants. They are likely to receive significantly lower central revenues than what they budgeted for. Already, payments from the Centre to states are delayed. The Centre has assured states an annual 14% increase in GST revenues for five years. Compensation for December 2019 to February 2020 was released only on 4 June, starving states of scarce revenue during the lockdown months. It is highly likely that normal GST collections this year won’t be enough to meet that 14% annual growth promise. Either the Centre or the GST Council will have to borrow to meet the shortfall to states. A meeting of the GST Council has been called in July to discuss the various options.