How India shackles its small businesses

At a time when MSMEs are struggling, the Centre’s tech-driven thrust on tax compliance has made things worse.
While systemic issues were prevalent even before, they matter far more in 2021—when recovering MSMEs have been walloped yet again by a period of uncertainty due to covid-19.
NEW DELHI :
Towards the end of 2017, an entrepreneur based in Noida spent ₹12 lakh and bought a commercial truck for the fly-ash based construction materials plant that he runs in the satellite town on the eastern outskirts of New Delhi.
The businessman received a jolt when he learned that an error by the truck dealer in uploading the invoice onto the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Network—the dealer identified it as a retail sale when it was a business-to-business transaction—would cost him dearly.