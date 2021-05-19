Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >How India shackles its small businesses

How India shackles its small businesses

Premium
According to industry estimates, the cost of adopting technology solutions to ease the burden of tax compliance is in the range of 12,000-24,000 a year for a small retail shop.
10 min read . 08:58 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • At a time when MSMEs are struggling, the Centre’s tech-driven thrust on tax compliance has made things worse.
  • While systemic issues were prevalent even before, they matter far more in 2021—when recovering MSMEs have been walloped yet again by a period of uncertainty due to covid-19.

NEW DELHI : Towards the end of 2017, an entrepreneur based in Noida spent 12 lakh and bought a commercial truck for the fly-ash based construction materials plant that he runs in the satellite town on the eastern outskirts of New Delhi.

The businessman received a jolt when he learned that an error by the truck dealer in uploading the invoice onto the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Network—the dealer identified it as a retail sale when it was a business-to-business transaction—would cost him dearly.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

India a priority on Covid vaccines allocation, but no final decision taken yet: US official

1 min read . 08:54 PM IST
Premium

Maharashtra sees over 30,000 new Covid cases again after two days; Mumbai daily count at 1,350

1 min read . 08:44 PM IST
Premium

Virus mutants introduced in India from travelers, transmitted by migrants movement & religious gatherings: ICMR

2 min read . 08:15 PM IST
Premium

Govt hikes subsidy on DAP fertiliser by 140% to 1,200 per bag

1 min read . 08:12 PM IST

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!