How India shifted gears in clearing medical imports

Faced with an acute shortage of medical supplies and oxygen for the treatment of covid-19, the central government has cut customs duty and the paperwork for medical imports and aid. Mint takes a look the changes on the ground.
The key concessions available to importers
The Centre last month waived basic customs duty and agriculture cess on a host of items, including medical oxygen, oxygen generators and concentrators, ventilators, and cryogenic transport tanks. It also reduced the integrated goods and services tax (IGST) on imported oxygen concentrators meant for personal use from 28% to 12% for a limited period. Waiver of duty and IGST for certain diagnostic kits and reagents has also been announced for a limited period. A lot of the import-related paperwork has been reduced and officials have been asked to treat import of medical supplies with high priority.