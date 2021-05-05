How India shifted gears in clearing medical imports

The Centre last month waived basic customs duty and agriculture cess on a host of items, including medical oxygen, oxygen generators and concentrators, ventilators, and cryogenic transport tanks. It also reduced the integrated goods and services tax (IGST) on imported oxygen concentrators meant for personal use from 28% to 12% for a limited period. Waiver of duty and IGST for certain diagnostic kits and reagents has also been announced for a limited period. A lot of the import-related paperwork has been reduced and officials have been asked to treat import of medical supplies with high priority.

