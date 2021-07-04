How India stands to gain from the proposed global minimum tax

It seeks to address the concerns of both developed and developing countries regarding corporate taxes. For example, the US wants to raise corporate tax from the current 21% to help pay for higher infrastructure spending, but doesn’t want to become a less attractive destination for investors. An agreement can thus help reduce the tax arbitrage for investors, given that the tax is low in some countries now (12.5% in Ireland, for instance). On the other hand, emerging markets like India are big consumers of digital services and want a share of the profits global technology giants make on their soil.

