How Indian women farmers are becoming agripreneurs?3 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 10:26 PM IST
A rising number of women agripreneurs are selling their agri-produce stocks through various digital platforms created by private companies or Farmer Producers’ Companies (FPCs)
In a male dominated agriculture occupation, the stereotype is being broken in a new India where many women farmers are seen to be shouldering not only end – to – end farming responsibilities on their own, but becoming agripreneurs and going digital for agri-produce trade. Thanks to many pro-farmer initiatives being taken by the Government, farmers’ collectives and private companies to encourage women farmers.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×