How Indian women farmers are becoming agripreneurs?

In a male dominated agriculture occupation, the stereotype is being broken in a new India where many women farmers are seen to be shouldering not only end – to – end farming responsibilities on their own, but becoming agripreneurs and going digital for agri-produce trade. Thanks to many pro-farmer initiatives being taken by the Government, farmers’ collectives and private companies to encourage women farmers.

A rising number of women agripreneurs are selling their agri-produce stocks through various digital platforms created by private companies or Farmer Producers’ Companies (FPCs). Lack of post harvesting storage facilities, limited transportation avenues and distant markets are prompting these women agripreneurs to deal with instant online selling platforms for quick turnover of their produce and earn a sustainable livelihood.

For instance, KisanKonnect, a Maharashtra - based leading farm - to - home online provider of farm - fresh vegetables, fruits, village staples and home - made food, has seen women farmers from the rural belts of Pune and Ahmednagar districts getting registered as agripreneurs and supplying their produce of fresh vegetables and fruits to its online platform. Today, out of total farmer members, there are about 40 active only - women farmers who are registered with KisanKonnect and supply regularly for onward selling nutritious vegetables and fruits through its digital medium. More women members are coming forward to enrol with KisanKonnect looking at the success of these women agripreneurs.

Talking about KisanKonnect’s thrust on involving women into the agri value – chain, Nidhi Nirmal, Business Head and Director of KisanKonnect Safe Foods Private Limited said, “Post the pandemic, breaking the stereotype, we have seen many women farmers are shouldering agriculture operations on their own than depending on their male counterparts. At KisanKonnect, we are procuring farm fresh produce from these women farmers and helping them access the right market with the aid of our ‘direct – to – customers’ digital selling platform. We are also supporting them to adopt our uniquely designed regenerative agriculture practices for better yield and productivity, so that they get sustained incomes."

Nirmal added, “We are truly inducting the United Nation’s theme of ‘DigitAll - Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality in our operations by creating women agripreneurs and reducing the digital gender gap for ensuring economic and social equality to our women farming members."

Chhaya Wable, a woman farmer from Ambegaon Taluka of Pune, who shoulder all farming operations on her own and supply her produce to KisanKonnect said, "I handle all agriculture operations on my own and have explored the markets and technology by associating with a digital platform like KisanKonnect. Our income level has also increased by 30 % over what we used to get in the past by selling in conventional markets, as we are able to sell directly to the customers without any middlemen and follow regenerative agriculture practices advised by KisanKonnect." Another farmer, Mohini Bhalerao has a similar experience to share.

As per the Situation Assessment Survey (SAS) of Agricultural Households and Land and Livestock Holdings of Households in Rural India- 2019 conducted by National Statistical Office (NSO) for the agriculture year July 2018-June 2019, there were 2,04,39,000 women farmers in India who were in the profession of farming. Out of these women farmers, many are becoming agripreneurs by linking with Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), self-help groups or private agriculture collectives.













