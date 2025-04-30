How India and Pakistan compare in military powers, strength and defence budget: All you need to know

Pakistan alleged on Wednesday that India may be considering a military action" against its neighbouring country in the next 24-36 hours. The allegations were made as tension between India and Pakistan escalated in the aftermath of the terror attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22. At least 26 people were killed in the attack.

Attaullah Tarar, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, released a statement on Wednesday, saying that Pakistan “has credible intelligence that India intends to carry out military action against Pakistan in the next 24 to 36 hours...”

Pahalgam terror attack: CCS reviews overall security situation

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also said there were “intel reports” which indicate that India is considering an “escalatory move”. Amid such "intel reports", former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that “Pakistan has got all the capabilities to give a befitting response to any Indian misadventure.”

Indian has not responded to Pakistan's claims as of now.

In the wake of Pakistan's claims about "military action by India" in the next 24-36 hours, here's a look at the comparison of the military strength of the two neighbouring countries:

Military ranking According to the Global Firepower ranking, India is fourth, while Pakistan is ranked 12th among 145 countries considered for the annual GFP review.

Meanwhile, according to Military Watch Magazine, India falls among Tier 2 military powers, while Pakistan falls among Tier three military powers.

Defence Budget In the 2025 Union Budget, India allocated ₹6.8 lakh crore for the defence sector for FY2025-26, including ₹1.8 lakh crore for the modernisation of the military. India's defence budget accounted for 1.9 percent of India’s projected gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024-25 and 13.45 percent of the government’s budget.

India's military spending in 2024 was nearly nine times that of Pakistan's expenditure, news agency PTI reported while citing a study released by a leading Swedish think-tank on Monday.

As per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India's military expenditure, the fifth largest globally, grew by 1.6 per cent to $86.1 billion while Pakistan's spent $10.2 billion.

Manpower According to Global Firepower data, India's "Available Manpower" stands at 662,290,299, while that of Pakistan is said to be around 108,516,336

India has around 51,37,550 (51 lakh) military personnel and Pakistan has approximately 17,04,000 (17 lakh) military personnel, as per the data.

According to Military Watch Magazine, India has 4,241,500 combat personnel, while Pakistan has 964,000 combat personnel.

Army, Air Force and Navy personnel

India steps up economic pressure on Pakistan

No of personnel India Pakistan Army 21 lakh (21,97,117) 13 lakh (13,11,500) Air Force 3 lakh (3,10,575) 78,128 Navy personnel one lakh (1,42,252) One lakh (1,24,800)

Naval forces India has a total of 293 assets including two aircraft carriers, 13 destroyers, 14 frigates, 18 Corvettes, 135 patrol vessels and 18 submarines

In comparison, Pakistan has 121 assets including nine frigates, 69 Patrol vessels, nine Corvettes, eight submarines and three mine warfare. It has zero aircraft carriers or destroyers, as per Global Firepower.

According to Global Firepower, here's what the figures say:

India Pakistan Aircraft Carriers 2 0 Destroyers 13 0 Frigates 14 9 Corvettes 18 9 Submarines 18 8 Mine warfare 0 3 Petrol vessels 135 69 Total 293 121

According to Military Watch Magazine, here's what the figures say:

NAVAL POWER India Pakistan Supercarriers 0 0 Aircraft Carriers 1 0 STOVL/ Helicopter Carriers 0 0 Cruisers/Destroyers 11 0 Frigates 13 9 Corvettes 22 0 Patrol craft 139 11 Mine Warfare 4 3 Attack Submarines 16 5 Ballistic Missile Submarines 1 0

Air power India has 2,229 aircraft (1,672 readiness), while Pakistan has 1,399 (797 readiness) aircraft. According to Global Firepower, here's what the figures say:

India Pakistan Fighters 513 328 Attack 130 90 Transports 270 64 Trainers 351 565 Special-Mission 74 27 Tanker fleet 6 4 Helicopters 899 373 Attack Helicopters 80 57

AERIAL POWERS India Pakistan Total Fixed Wing Combat Aircraft 766 517 Heavyweight Fighters 283 0 Light/Medium Fighters 221 244 Legacy Fighters 147 246 Strike Fighters 0 0 Attack 115 27 Bombers 0 0 Airborne Early Warning 6 8 Defensive Anti Aircraft Missile Strength 7 4

Army, ground personnel According to Military Watch Magazine, here'w what the figures say:

ARMY India Pakistan Battle Tanks 3982 2687 Total Combat Personnel 4,241,500 964,000 Total Artillery 1922 1842 Combat Helicopters 39 43 Support Helicopters 700 328 Armoured Fighting Vehicles 3200 2600 Transport Aircraft 708 296 Ground Based Ballistic Missile Strength - Rating from 1-6 5 4