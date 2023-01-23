How Indian banking is growing, in five charts

New Delhi: Banks are at the heart of any growing economy. As banks grow, the economy grows, and as the economy grows, the banks grow. It’s a mutually reinforcing relationship. So, the question is how have Indian banks performed in this context. In this piece we try to answer this question. The results are surprising to some extent, including the fact that lending and borrowing of commercial banks has stagnated for more than 10 years now. Along with this, Indian banks are getting more interested in giving out retail loans than industrial loans. Further, private banks have been gradually gaining market share.

