Farmers protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu Border in New Delhi. (ANI)
Farmers protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu Border in New Delhi. (ANI)

How Indian cricketers stood together to snub Rihanna's comments on agri protest

2 min read . Updated: 06 Feb 2021, 01:21 PM IST Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

As several foreign celebs became vocal about farmer agitations against three new farm laws, it's the Indian cricketers who stood as a team to make India's stand clear regarding foreign intervention in the country's internal matter.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble, Ravi Shastri and several others took to Twitter over the past week to share their thoughts with the hashtags such as #Indiastandstogether and #IndiaTogether.

Sachin said: India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.

Virat tweeted: Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together.

Meanwhile, Anil Kumble said: As the world's largest democracy, India is more than capable of taking her internal issues to amicable solutions. Onwards and upwards.

Also Ravi Shashtri also said: Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country’s ecosystem. This is an internal matter which I’m sure will be resolved through dialogue. Jai Hind!

Recently Rihanna posting a CNN article regarding the farmers' protest tweeted: why aren’t we talking about this?

The tweet triggered a wave of support for them by a number of global celebrities, activists and politicians.

Besides Rihanna, Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris, an American lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actress Amanda Cerni, singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus and former adult star Mia Khalifa too voiced their support to the protesting farmers.

In its reaction, the MEA also said some "vested interest groups" are trying to enforce their agenda on the protests and that a very small section of farmers in parts of the country have some reservations about the farm reforms which were passed by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," the MEA said in the statement on 'recent comments by foreign individuals and entities on the farmers' protests'.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting at three border points on the outskirts of Delhi demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws.


