In a statement on Sunday, the Indian Navy took note of the "increased maritime security incidents on merchant vessels transiting through international shipping lanes in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Central/ North Arabian Sea". The Navy said it has taken several steps to deal with the issue. These measures include:

1. The Indian Navy has substantially enhanced maritime surveillance efforts in the central/north Arabian Sea and augmented force levels.

2. Task Groups comprising destroyers and frigates have been deployed to undertake maritime security operations and render assistance to merchant vessels in case of any incident.

3. Aerial surveillance by long-range maritime patrol aircraft and RPAs has been enhanced to have complete maritime domain awareness.

4. Towards effective surveillance of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the Indian Navy is operating in close coordination with the Indian Coast Guard.

5. The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the overall situation in coordination with national maritime agencies. "The Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the region," the navy said.

The Indian Navy's statement came days after a drone attack at a vessel off India's coast and the piracy incident on MV Ruen. "The piracy incident on MV Ruen approximately 700 nautical miles from the Indian coast and the recent drone attack on MV Chem Pluto, approximately 220 nautical miles South West of Porbandar indicates a shift in maritime incidents closer to Indian EEZ," the Indian Navy was quoted by ANI as saying.

The Navy's statement also came in the light of attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi militants in the Red Sea. Houthis have claimed attacks on ships in the Red Sea that they say are either linked to Israel or heading to Israeli ports. They say their attacks aim to end Israel’s air-and-ground offensive targeting the Gaza Strip following the attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7.

