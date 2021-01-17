Narendra Modi , Prime Minister of India, today flagged off eight trains arriving at Kevadiya from different regions of India . He also inaugurated the new railway lines in other places including Dabhoi, Chandod and Pratapnagar.

The Dabhoi –Chandod Gauge converted to broad gauge rail line from an 18km narrow guage line, extended broad gauge railway line from Chandod to Kevadiya, newly electrified Pratapnagar – Kevadiya section, new station buildings of Dabhoi Jn., Chandod and Kevadiya, have bene inaugurated today via video conferencing.

Here are the details of the project:

-The new line project was sanctioned at Rs. 811 crore and the land acquisition was completed in July 2020.

- Commissioned in five months, the project consists of seven stations out of which three are major crossing stations while the rest four stations will be halt stations.

-Four out of the seven stations are new stations, namely, Moriya, Tilakwada, Garudeshwar and Kevadiya. The three existing stations include Dabhoi Jn., Vadaj and Chandod.

-There are 8 major bridges, 79 minor bridges, 9 Road Over Bridges & 31 Road Under Bridges

-The sectional speed between Pratapnagar - Dabhoi has been raised to 110 kmph from 75 kmph in 75 days. The Dabhoi – Kevadiya section has been built with 110 kmph. The speed of the entire section from Pratapnagar – Kevadiya will be further enhanced to 130 kmph.

-Modern engineering techniques & equipment such as mobile flash butt welding machines, ready mix concrete (RMC), heavy Earth moving equipment, heavy duty road cranes and track machines were deployed to quicken the pace of civil engineering work.

-For design of Minor bridges, locally available RCC Hume pipes were used. This has not only reduced execution time but has also garnered a savings of approximately 27 crore.

-Technologies such as Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) & Sight Acceptance Test (SAT) for Electronic Interlocking Signalling system through virtual mode (during COVID – 19 pandemic) have been used to speed up the signalling works & to reduce commissioning time.

-Tower Wagons, Over Head Equipment (OHE) wiring train were utilized for expedition of electrification works.

-The Pratapnagar – Kevadiya section has been electrified as per Ministry of Railways Mission of 100% Railway Electrification policy.

-It is aimed at providing cleaner, greener, faster & environment friendly rail transportation which will reduce carbon footprint.

Kevadiya Railway Station has been registered with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for being India's First Railway Station to be certified as Green Building by IGBC ever since inception of construction, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement. Here are the features of the Kevadiya station:

-LED lights and star rated branded electrical appliances will save electricity.

-Water management through rain water harvesting, sewage treatment plant, eco-waterless urinals and drip irrigation.

-The segregated green waste at source will be reused to produce fertilizer and reduce waste

-First 2 levels have passenger facilities such as AC Waiting rooms & VVIP Lounge.

-The 3rd level houses a viewing gallery from which tourists can have a good view of Statue of Unity & a tribal art gallery is also being developed here

-A 12 feet tall replica of 'Statue of Unity' is installed at the prime location of station circulating area. It is also designed by the same sculptor Shri Ram V. Sutar who designed & created the Statute of Unity.

-The surrounding area has vast parking space, landscaping, thematic park, solar light poles, wide traffic way, horticulture plants, thematic park with selfie zone, food courts & children's play area.

The new Kevadiya Railway station is located approx. 6.5 km away from Statue of Unity. "The alignment passes through the tribal belt of Vadaj – Chandod – Moriya – Tilakwada – Garudeshwar and will bring development to the area/ region," the ministry said.

It will also provide connectivity to important religious and ancient pilgrim places nestled on the banks of Holy River Narmada such as old temples at Karnali, Poicha and Garudeshwar, it added. The Kevadiya station is said to boost to both domestic & international tourism and act as a catalyst for overall socio-economic development of the region. This station is also said to generate new employment & business opportunities.

"It is worth mentioning that in comparison to the existing road transport between Kevadiya and Pratapnagar (Vadodara), the rail transport will be more time saving & comparatively economical in terms of fare," the statement further read.





