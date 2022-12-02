How Indian Railways is gearing up to tackle delay caused by foggy season

During winter season especially in North India fog is a common weather phenomenon that also impacts visibility. The limited visibility has been a major concern for Indian Railways. The movement of freight and passenger trains is severely affected due to poor visibility and the safety protocols that are put in place that includes speed restrictions in the fog-affected areas. As a result, the trains reach their destinations late and have to be often rescheduled for the return journey or cancelled due to abnormal late running.

