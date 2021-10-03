Indian Railways' Southern Railway( SR ) zone in with an aim to move towards non-renewable energy generation capacity and to attain net-zero emission by 2030 has decided

It will help in achieving the government objective in working towards clean and green environment and also in a reduction in carbon footprint.

As a result of various steps taken by Southern Railway, energy savings of 570 million units in traction category and 18 million units in non-traction were achieved during 2020-21 in comparison to ayear ago.

This has offset carbon dioxide emission by 588000 metric tonnes and notional saving of Rs. 377 Crores to Southern Railway.

Steps taken for energy conservation in traction category

Railway Electrification

Under mission 100% Electrification of routes , SR has added 370 Track kilometer during 2020-21. This has enabled introduction of electric loco run passenger and goods train, reduction of diesel locomotives and improved operational efficieny. Achievement of Energy Saving Certificates(EScerts) under PAT scheme of BEE, revision in contracted maximum demand with State Electricity board and provision of Power Quality Compensating Equipment has reduced energy consumption.

Efficient Loco Sheds

Electric locomotive sheds at Erode, Arakkonam and Roypuram are ISO 50001 certified and provided APFC panel with reactor and screw compressor, both aids energy conservation. Introduction of Dual Mode Shunting Locomotive has eliminated the need for diesel shunting loco has resulting in annual saving of Rs.3.66 crores. At present, 5 nos of dual mode locos are being utilized in Tambaram and Basin Bridge yard. Tondiarpet and Ernakulam loco sheds have been awarded with EMS 50001 certification based o­n its large amount of energy savings.

Total holding of Electric locomotive has increased to 568 nos and diesel locomotives has reduced to 120 numbers resulting in saving of huge quantity of diesel and efficient running of trains. Out of above, 187 electric locomotives are 3-phase locomotives which are of high speed and high haulage capacity and of energy efficient and thus leading to efficient operations and energy saving.

3-Phase EMUs

Introduction of 3-phase EMUs in Chennai suburban and MEMUs in other remote areas in place of conventional EMU/MEMU is another move towards energy conservation. Additionally BLDC fans and LED lights have been used in these trains as well as in conventional design coaches. This resulted in energy saving of approximately 29% in EMU and 23% in MEMUs compared to their conventional designs.

Online Monitoring

Online monitoring of fuel savings is done through shutting down of locomotives during idle hours and has resulted in savings of approx. Rs. 47 crores in 2020-21. 15 nos. averaged diesel locomotives have been condemned and sold since 2019 and 100 diesel locos have been kept under Ground Reserve stock (GRS). This as also contributed in saving of fuel and manpower. Reduction in number of diesel filling depots and Diesel locomotives in service from 340 to 120 nos. has reduced consumption of substantial quantity of diesel resulting in saving of Rs. 371 crores till date during the this current financial year 2021-22.

Modern Rolling Stock

In coaching front, conventional design rakes have been replaced by 77 rakes of energy efficient LHB design. 37 pairs out of these rakes are running o­n HOG (Head o­n generation) which eliminates operation of Diesel generators in power car thereby saving huge amount of Diesel and eliminating air pollution. HOG technology eliminated the need for power car as the energy need of the train lighting and fans are met through Over head traction fed through locomotives. During 2021-22 , till august , 22.65 lakh litre diesel has been saved, equivalent to ₹38 crores.

Southern Railway has installed 4.9 MWp of Solar energy as o­n date. The annual solar energy generation during 2020-21 is 4.07 million units which leads to a notional savings of Rs.1.77 Crores. The total energy generated so far from the date of installation by these solar plants is 12 million units which leads to notional savings of ₹5 Crores.

