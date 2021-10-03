How Indian Railways is moving towards green energy. 5 points

Online monitoring of fuel savings is done through shutting down of locomotives during idle hours and has resulted in savings of approx. Rs. 47 crores in 2020-21. 15 nos. averaged diesel locomotives have been condemned and sold since 2019 and 100 diesel locos have been kept under Ground Reserve stock (GRS). This as also contributed in saving of fuel and manpower. Reduction in number of diesel filling depots and Diesel locomotives in service from 340 to 120 nos. has reduced consumption of substantial quantity of diesel resulting in saving of Rs. 371 crores till date during the this current financial year 2021-22.