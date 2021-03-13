How Indian Railways' Kisan Rail has improved farmers' income in Maharashtra

The small farmers holding one/two acres of land are excited about the access to the new market with quick & cheaper transportation of the most highly perishable flowers through Kisan Rail yielding them higher price. A small farmer Shridhar Bhimrao Kale from Dumala, Osmanabad, Maharashtra was excited about the new, bigger market access to Delhi through Kisan Rail said “flowers are now transported to the market quickly and at low cost and sold at a very profitable price". A farmer from Murud village of Latur district, Bibhisan Nade said “Kisan Rail leads me to Delhi market and fetched a higher price for my flowers at low transportation cost".

