Anand Mahindra’s Twitter account is a gold mine of interesting videos and posts. He often shares interesting videos and posts with his followers on the microblogging site with his fans and followers. In his latest post on Saturday, Mahindra shared an exquisite image of an Indian river on Twitter.

The image is of Meghalaya's river Umngot. It is among the world's one of the cleanest rivers. The river in the image seemed so clean that even then the base of the river was visible from the boat.

Sharing a post, Mahindra called it a "stunning visual". He said that it is a reminder of how Indian rivers should look like.

"That is a stunning visual. It’s a reminder of what all our rivers SHOULD look like…".

That is a stunning visual. It’s a reminder of what all our rivers SHOULD look like… https://t.co/cmgbRsHbtp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 16, 2021

Recently, the union ministry of Jal Shakti also shared Umngot river's image on the microblogging site. Popularly known as Dawki river, river Umngot is 100 kilometre from Shillong in Meghalaya.

The Jal Shakti ministry had written a caption saying, "It seems as if the boat is in the air; water is so clean and transparent. Wish all our rivers were as clean. Hats off to the people of Meghalaya".

Umngot flows in Mawlynnong village, close to India’s border with Bangladesh, which is touted as “Asia’s Cleanest Village". It acts as a natural divide between Jaintia and Khasi hills, before finally flowing into Bangladesh.

In April this year, the residents of the Meghalaya protested against the proposed dam on the Umngot river.

Tides of protest bubbled to protect the Umngot river where a 210 MW hydroelectric project has been proposed.

Separately, the Centre allocated ₹9,800 crore as a grant to the North-eastern states under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The JJM aims at providing tap water to all households in the country by 2024.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that JJM will help in bridging the gap between urban and rural areas. The Mission will bring tap water to every home, thereby ending the drudgery faced by women and girls who now fetch water from outside.

