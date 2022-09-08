How Indians are planning their travel this festive season

If compared to the outcome of a survey conducted in August 2021, the new survey indicates considerable improvement in consumer sentiments as the percentage of those not inclined to take a holiday to travel has dipped from 63% to 42%, while those having bought tickets and confirmed stay plans has risen from mere 5% in the corresponding month last year to 21% in August 2022. Another category where there is a noticeable difference is the rise in percentage of those undecided. This could well be due to families feeling the pinch due to rising cost of living, education, healthcare and even travel, which has made a considerable dent in the savings and leisure budget of thousands of families.