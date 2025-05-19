How India's Air Defence system saved Amritsar's Golden Temple from Pakistani missile

India's Air Defence Systems proved their prowess amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. They helped intercept numerous drones, missiles, micro UAVs, and loitering munitions, emerging as a globally actionable defence asset.

Golden Temple targeted On Monday, the Indian Army showcased a demonstration of how Indian Air Defence systems, including the AKASH missile system, L-70 Air Defence Guns, saved the Golden Temple in Amritsar and cities of Punjab from Pakistani missile and drone attacks.

Major General Kartik C Seshadri, GOC (General Officer Commanding) 15 Infantry Division, told news agency ANI on Monday, “Knowing that the Pakistan Army does not have any legitimate targets, we anticipated that they would target Indian military installations, civilian targets, including religious places.

“Of these, the Golden Temple appeared to be the most prominent. We mobilised additional modern air defence assets to give a holistic air defence umbrella cover to Golden Temple,” he added.

Major General Kartik C Seshadri said that Pakistan engaged in an air assault with aerial weapons, including drones and long-range missiles, targeting the Golden Temple.

Also Read | Amit Shah hails BrahMos strike on Pakistan’s air bases

He said these attacks were “thwarted” by the Indian army personnel who remained prepared for such situations and attacks.

Major General Seshadri said, “...alert army air defence gunners thwarted Pakistan Army's nefarious designs and shot down all drones and missiles targeted at the Golden Temple.”

Also Read | IMF turns up the heat on Pakistan with 11 new bailout demands

AKASHteer Akashteer is said to be “the sharp edge of India’s air defence”. The government described it as “the unseen wall that stopped a barrage of missiles and drones on the night of 9 and 10 May, when Pakistan launched its deadliest attack on Indian military and civilian areas.”

Akashteer is India’s fully indigenous, automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System, that intercepted and neutralised every inbound projectile.

Comparing India and Pakistan's defence systems, the Centre said, “While Pakistan relied on imported HQ-9 and HQ-16 systems that failed to detect and intercept Indian strikes, Akashteer showcased India’s dominance in real-time, automated air defence warfare.”

Also Read | LeT terrorist accused of orchestrating 3 terror attacks in India killed in Pak

Akashteer is the core of the Indian Army’s Air Defence (AAD) system. It connects smoothly with IACCS (Indian Air Force) and TRIGUN (Indian Navy), creating a clear and real-time picture of the battlefield. This enables the quick and effective use of both offensive and defensive weapons.

Since Akashteer is vehicle-mounted and highly mobile, it is ideal for deployment in dangerous and active war zones.

India-Pakistan conflict Pakistan military had started firing and shelling cities along borders with India after India launched precision attacks on at least nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir under Operation Sindoor on May 7.

According to the Indian government, Pakistan used drones and shelling to target religious sites.

“The Shambhu Temple in Jammu, the Gurdwara in Poonch, and Christian convents were attacked. These were not random strikes. They were part of a plan to break India’s unity,” the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said in a release on 14 May.

India then conducted retaliatory strikes in Pakistan, destroying nearly 20 per cent of Pakistan's air force infrastructure.

“In retaliation for Pakistani drone and missile attacks on Indian cities and military bases on May 7, 8, and 9, 2025, India deployed kamikaze drones with the objective of neutralising Pakistan's air defence capabilities, including disabling Lahore's air defence system,” the ministry said.

Also Read | MJ Akbar joins Modi government’s global outreach team for Operation Sindoor

It mentioned that India's air defence systems successfully intercepted all incoming threats, resulting in minimal loss of life or property. “In contrast, Pakistan's HQ-9 air defence system was exposed as weak,” the ministry said.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on 7 May, in which precision strikes destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (POJK) and eliminated nearly 100 terror operatives at key bases in Pakistan.

Bhawalpur, Jaish's headquarters, and Muridke, Lashkar's key training base, were among the targets.