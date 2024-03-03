How India's tough face at WTO Ministerial conference protected farmers, food security | Explained
At the 13th Ministerial Conference of WTO, PM Modi-led Indian government decided to protect Indian farmers at the cost of facing some diplomatic ire from the developed nation
In a major respite for farmers, India stood strong against the lobby of developed countries demanding a reduction in domestic support to agriculture during the Abu Dhabi Ministerial Conference (MC13) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). India was represented by Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal in the conference, which was extended for two days to conclude on March 2. PM Modi-led Indian government decided to protect Indian farmers at the cost of facing some diplomatic ire from the developed nation.