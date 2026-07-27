‘How is database secured'? SC says will see what Nandan Nilekani-led task force suggests on online NEET exam

The Supreme Court on Monday briefly postponed the hearing of a petition seeking the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2026 through a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, instead of the existing pen-and-paper format.

While hearing the plea filed by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, the Supreme Court said it will see what the Nandan Nilekani-led high-powered task force formed by the government suggests on the online conduct of the NEET examination.

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According to news agency PTI, a bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said some out-of-the-box suggestions are needed, especially when the transition is made from the physical mode to the online conduct of the NEET examination.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What technological reforms are being proposed for the NEET examination system? ⌵ The proposed reforms include transitioning to a computer-based testing (CBT) mode, digital locking of question papers, and enhanced cybersecurity measures to protect data and prevent leaks. 2 Why was the Nandan Nilekani-led task force formed for NEET examination reforms? ⌵ The task force was established to recommend comprehensive reforms aimed at making national examinations more secure, transparent, and credible, especially in light of recent allegations of paper leaks. 3 How will the transition from pen-and-paper to online NEET exams enhance security? ⌵ The transition to online exams is expected to improve security by incorporating technology like biometric verification, digital delivery, and AI for monitoring, thus minimizing vulnerabilities and risks associated with paper leaks. 4 What are the potential penalties for those involved in examination fraud under the proposed amendments? ⌵ Proposed penalties include imprisonment of up to 10 years and fines up to ₹10 crore for individuals or institutions involved in compromising public examinations, as part of efforts to deter malpractice. 5 How do international testing systems prevent examination leaks compared to India's current approach? ⌵ International systems often utilize layered safeguards like randomized question sets, strict identity verification, and monitored exam environments, contrasting with India's need for improved technological integration and enforcement mechanisms.

"We need some additional safeguards with respect to cyber security, database protection," the court reportedly said.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea by Supreme Court hears plea by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sudhakar Singh seeking NEET to be conducted in computer-based mode.

The petition was filed after the Union government and the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled NEET-UG 2026 held on May 3 amid allegations of a widespread paper leak.

Sudhakar Singh filed the petition following the cancellation of the NEET-UG held on May 3 over alleged paper leak and the announcement of re-NEET.

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What did the plea seek? Sudhakar Singh's petition sought sweeping reforms in the conduct of the NEET-UG, including a direction to examine a CBT mode instead of the existing pen-and-paper format.

The petition called for structural reforms in the examination system. Some of the demands of the petition, as per Live Law, were:

1. Direction to the Union Government to replace the NTA with an independent statutory National Examination Authority equipped with technological safeguards, institutional accountability and oversight mechanisms.

2. Constitution of a high-level monitoring committee comprising a retired Supreme Court judge, educationists, psychologists, cybersecurity experts, forensic scientists and administrative experts to recommend reforms for the conduct of secure national-level examinations.

3. Mandatory "digital locking" of question papers

4. Time-bound roadmap for transitioning NEET-UG to a fully computer-based examination system, including details of infrastructure development, examination centres, cybersecurity safeguards and measures to ensure accessibility for candidates.

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5. Strict criminal prosecution of individuals, institutions, coaching centres, middlemen and officials allegedly involved in examination paper leaks and organised cheating rackets.

6. Status report from the Central Bureau of Investigation on the probe into the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, including details of arrests, charges and progress of prosecution.

7. Transparency-related measures, including a direction to the NTA to publish NEET-UG results on a centre-wise basis to facilitate the detection of anomalies.

Govt vs petitioner Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, reported informed the bench that the Union government has taken a very serious view and a high-level committee has been constituted.

He said an announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself and the high-level committee is headed by Nandan Nilekani, who is an expert in the field of technology.

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Mehta said besides Nilekani, other members of the task force are former chairman of ISRO S Somanath, former director of the Intelligence Bureau, Tapan Deka, director of IIT Chennai, V Kamakoti, former education secretary Anita Karwal, and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.

"When the transition occurs from physical conduct to online, what additional safeguards need to be taken, how the database is secured etc," the court asked.

"That’s why we have Mr. Nilekani, he’s an expert on the subject," the SG said, according to Bar and Bench.

"Data storage is also an issue. We have listed other petitions on Monday (August 3). We will hear it along with that," the court said while deferring the plea.

Reiterating that the larger issue requires consideration, a bench comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe said on Monday that it would hear the matter with two other writ petitions seeking structural reforms within the NEET.

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The bench said it is listing the plea filed by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh on next Monday, August 3.

According to Live Law, the two main petitions were filed by United Doctors Front and Federation of All India Medical Association. While hearing the matter last week, the bench said it will monitor the implementation of the recommendations of the High-Level Committee headed by former ISRO Chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan, which also suggested a transition to CBT.

On June 1, the Supreme Court refused to accept for urgent hearing the plea filed by Singh for conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 re-test on June 21 in computer-based test mode.

On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET-UG held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak.

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The CBI is currently investigating the matter and the retest was held on June 21.