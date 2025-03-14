Veteran actor Deb Mukherjee's death on Holi, March 14, marks a major blow to Bollywood industry. The legendary actor passed away at the age of 83 and breathed his last at 9:30 AM. Ahead of scheduled final rites at Mumbai's Pawan Hans at 4:00 PM today, it's time to reflect on Deb Mukherjee's family tree and know more about how his family's association with the entertainment industry.

Deb Mukherjee not only delivered several classic hits like Abhinetri and Aansoo Ban Gaye Phool but also modern favourites like Kaminey and King Uncle.

Tracing family tree of Bollywood's legendary actor Deb Mukherjee Deb Mukherjee, a descendant of Mukherjee-Samarth family, was born on November 22, 1941, in Kanpur. His family's contributions to Indian cinema are notable as can be rightfully said that Mukherjee-Samarth dynasty ruled the Hindi cinema since the 1930s. Deb Mukherjee's father Sashadhar Mukherjee, who was the owner of Filmalaya Studios, produced several of Deb Mukherjee's blockbusters, including Love in Simla (1960).

Known for carving his own path in Bollywood, Deb Mukherjee's filmography reflected the evolution of Indian cinema over decades. Mukherjee's mother Satidevi Mukherjee was the sister of legendary actors Kishore Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Anup Kumar.

It is important to note that filmmakers Joy Mukherjee and Shomu Mukherjee are Deb Mukherjee's brothers. Notably, Shomu Mukherjee married actress Tanuja and is the father of actress Kajol Devgan. Let's find out how Deb Mukherjee is related to filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

How is Deb Mukherjee related to filmmaker Ayan Mukerji Deb Mukherjee's daughter, Sunita Gowariker, is married to acclaimed filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. Thus, Ashutosh Gowariker is Deb Mukherjee's son-in-law.