Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Sunday shared a captivating video of a food vending machine that serves readymade south Indian breakfast. The food vending machine is of Freshot startup which is making rounds on social media. It is reportedly designed to dispense more than 70 idlis with chutney and other sides in just over 10 minutes.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Sunday shared a captivating video of a food vending machine that serves readymade south Indian breakfast. The food vending machine is of Freshot startup which is making rounds on social media. It is reportedly designed to dispense more than 70 idlis with chutney and other sides in just over 10 minutes.
Though Mahindra appreciated the innovative machine, he raised queries regarding the freshness of the food item. The industrialist on Twitter asked his 9.8 million followers, primarily Bengaluru people about the taste of the food.
Though Mahindra appreciated the innovative machine, he raised queries regarding the freshness of the food item. The industrialist on Twitter asked his 9.8 million followers, primarily Bengaluru people about the taste of the food.
Mahindra wrote, "So many have attempted to create robotic food prep/vending machines. Presume this meets FSSAI standards & the ingredients are refreshed adequately? How is the taste, Bengaluru folks?".
Mahindra wrote, "So many have attempted to create robotic food prep/vending machines. Presume this meets FSSAI standards & the ingredients are refreshed adequately? How is the taste, Bengaluru folks?".
Mahindra further expressed his desire for the deployment of such food vending machines across airports and malls globally and said, "Will be a major ‘cultural’ export!"
Mahindra further expressed his desire for the deployment of such food vending machines across airports and malls globally and said, "Will be a major ‘cultural’ export!"
The viral video has shown the entire process of how it works. To place an order from the food vending machine, one needs to scan the QR (quick response) code, available near the machine. On your phone, the menu will be displayed. Select the item you want to eat and make the payment. Subsequently, the food will come to you in less than a minute, with no human interaction.
The viral video has shown the entire process of how it works. To place an order from the food vending machine, one needs to scan the QR (quick response) code, available near the machine. On your phone, the menu will be displayed. Select the item you want to eat and make the payment. Subsequently, the food will come to you in less than a minute, with no human interaction.
Netizens responded to the viral video shared by Mahindra with mostly disapproving the innovation. Mostly, users favoured the use of human hands a vital process in cooking food. One user wrote, “And I personally Believe that India should stay away from mechanisation of our food. West has made this mistake and more and less have done away with kitchen. Food is only assembled by them".
Netizens responded to the viral video shared by Mahindra with mostly disapproving the innovation. Mostly, users favoured the use of human hands a vital process in cooking food. One user wrote, “And I personally Believe that India should stay away from mechanisation of our food. West has made this mistake and more and less have done away with kitchen. Food is only assembled by them".
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.