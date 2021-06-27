How Jharkhand govt is preparing for 3rd COVID wave, explains CM Hemant Soren

Noting that the second COVID-19 was a lesson, the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the state government is leaving not stone unturned to prepare for the third COVID wave.

Soren said, ''Our government will not leave any stone unturned to create the best possible health infrastructure for our people and children. The third wave is anticipated but the government is preparing itself in advance to fight against the new wave."

The second wave was a lesson for us; it helped us find the loopholes in our health facilities. But, this time we are preparing ourselves in advance," Soren said.

"I am keeping a close watch on every development. We are trying our best to create a robust medical infrastructure across the state," he said.

Here is how the state is preparing for the third COVID wave

All districts are working on a war footing and ICUs are being developed in all the Sadar Hospitals and few CHCs across the state. The child wards across government hospitals are also being equipped with modern medical facilities

The Chief Minister has directed all the officials to equip child wards in government hospitals with modern medical equipment. This way, the infected patients in rural areas will be able to access the best possible treatment, free of cost in their locality.

As per a directive released by the state government on Saturday, in Ranchi, work for a 27-bed PICU has been completed, and at least 40 more beds will be added, while East Singhbhum district is arranging 30 beds for the paediatric intensive care unit.

A 20-bed PICU facility has been completed in Koderma, while Giridih and Hazaribag are developing paediatric wards in community health centres and Sadar Hospitals of the districts.

The work for developing PICU facilities in Dhanbad and Khunti districts is in the advanced stage of completion, the statement said.

The PICU wards are being decorated with thematic artworks and paintings, while curtains, bedsheets and covers used in these units are colourful, an official said.

Apart from this, television sets are being installed, storybooks and other learning materials have been arranged for and dedicated play areas are being created in the medical facilities, the CM said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.