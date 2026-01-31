How Kashmir is emerging as the home of the world’s largest handmade silk carpets
Irfan Amin Malik 9 min read 31 Jan 2026, 07:00 am IST
As imports, geopolitics and artisan exits hurt volumes, Kashmir’s carpet industry is pivoting to ultra-premium handmade pieces—betting on rarity, scale and heritage to reclaim global luxury buyers.
SRINAGAR : After years of being eroded by machine-made imports, political uncertainty and the slow exit of skilled artisans, Kashmir’s carpet industry is repositioning itself at the very top of the global luxury market, betting on scale, rarity and exquisite craftsmanship.
