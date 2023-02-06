How Kerala is fighting the superbugs
- The state is deploying education and enforcement to address the menace of microbial resistance to antibiotics. Should it succeed, it could lay the template for the rest of the country.
- Antimicrobial resistance, or AMR, results from abuse of antibiotic drugs and leads to greater resistance of bacteria, virus, fungi or parasites to such drugs. This is making infections harder to treat
KOCHI : When 68-year-old Narayanaswami Gopalakrishnan contracted covid in December 2020, he was prescribed Azithromycin along with other drugs by his family physician. The retired English professor, who lives in Thrikkakara near Kochi, recovered in a few weeks but the ailments kept coming back. So whenever a fever or sore throat bothered him, Azithromycin became Gopalakrishnan’s go-to pill. Until his current physician strictly put an end to it, citing possible antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites, over time, develop the ability to resist the drugs that are supposed to eliminate them. This makes infections harder to treat, thereby increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death.
