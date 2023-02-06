How Kerala is fighting the superbugs

Gopalakrishnan represents a vast majority of Kerala’s educated population that purchases antibiotics over the counter (OTC), quite unaware that it is illegal to do so. Now, the government of Kerala intends to put an end to the practice. Last month, it decided to curb OTC sale of antibiotics by medical shops. “No antibiotics can be sold in the state without a doctor’s prescription," said Veena George, state health minister, following the annual review meeting of the Kerala Antimicrobial Resistance Strategic Action Plan (KARSAP). She further warned that the licence of pharmacists who made OTC sale of antibiotics would be cancelled. Also, to make the state 100% antibiotic literate, the government has already come up with an antibiogram (data that assesses local prevalence and susceptibility of pathogens), kicked off an awareness campaign and involved other departments like animal husbandry and poultry to take on the menace of AMR.