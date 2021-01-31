OPEN APP
A woman rides past boys playing a game of beach football at Muzhappilangad drive-in beach in Kannur district of Kerala. (AP)
How Kerala plans to control new Covid-19 cases

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 09:12 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Kerala's total Covid-19 caseload has mounted to 9,23,912
  • As many as 5266 cases were registered against those not wearing masks

Kerala's total caseload has mounted to 9,23,912, while recoveries have touched 8,48,476 as per the data updated on Saturday. In the view of an increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered to impose tight restrictions to prevent the virus spread. The state government also decided to deploy police to monitor compliance with the coronavirus protocol.

"We plan to control/limit the number of new Covid-19 cases in Kerala by enforcing social distancing in public places. We have also made announcements using police vehicles. After issuing warnings for 1-2 days, we'll take stringent action," said Malappuram SP Abdul Karim, reports ANI.

As many as 5266 cases were registered against those not wearing masks, 840 were booked for violating covid protocol while 341 were arrested, a police press release said.

Kerala Health minister K K Shailaja said. "Its a year since the first case in the country was reported from the state this day last year. Looking back we feel proud as the state had put up a strong fight against the virus, which had caused far-reaching consequences globally," the minister said at a function.

Meanwhile, the toll has climbed to 3722 with the addition of 18 recent deaths. Ernakulam continued to report the highest number of cases --859, followed by Kozhikode 822, Kollam 688, Pathnamthitta 556 and Alappuzha 526. Kasaragod reported 102 cases, the least in the state, the minister said in a press release. A UK returnee tested positive in the last 24 hours and so far 76 persons have been infected.


