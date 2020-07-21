How Kerala plans to tackle community spread of covid-19

However, some complaints plague the region, from a shortage of food and livelihood options owing to the lockdown, to an outfit of doctors blaming the additional workload. “We have hired about 8000 additional medical staff since January. The situation has not come to a level where we are seeing a 100% occupancy in hospitals. But we will hire more if the situation worsens," said Asheel. "Meanwhile, we have reached out to private hospitals and asked them to keep ready some beds to be handed over in case if the need arises. We are also solving some initial bottlenecks for arranging food in the lockdown areas," he added.