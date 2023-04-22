How Kolkata is creating history with India's first underwater metro- Explained2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 08:18 PM IST
- Kolkata metro authorities undertook a trail run on 12 April from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade, with only officials and engineers on board. The underwater metro line is expected to be open for commuters by the end of 2023
Kolkata is set to welcome India's first underwater metro train which will allow commuters to travel across the Hooghly river which separates West Bengal's capital from Howrah. The metro authorities undertook a trail run on 12 April from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade, with only officials and engineers on board. The underwater metro line is expected to be open for commuters by the end of 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×