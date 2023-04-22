How Kolkata is creating history with India's first underwater metro- Explained

Kolkata underwater metro: Part of East-West Metro Corridor

The East-West Metro Corridor in Kolkata includes a tunnel that spans 520 meters and connects the IT hub of Salt Lake Sector V in the east to Howrah Maidan in the west, crossing the river. By taking this metro route, the travel time between Howrah and Sealdah can be reduced to 40 minutes compared to 1.5 hours by road, which will also help alleviate traffic congestion at both ends.