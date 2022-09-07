How lakes turned layouts causing floods in Bengaluru

The city witnessed record-highest rainfall in past 51 years, but a mere 5-10 cm of heavy downpour is enough to have the drain brimming in Bengaluru. One of the prime reasons behind the Bengaluru flood is the encroachment of drains and wetlands. The Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified over 500 encroachments and Commissioner Tushar Girinath said they will clear them in the next two months. BBMP said Bellandur Lake resulted in the deluge. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had held officials responsible for the deluge and warned that an inquiry would be taken up against officials who cleared licences and NOCs for buildings on drains, lakes, and in buffer zones.

