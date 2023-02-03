Regardless of their linguistic divide, several Indian cinema legends bowed down to pay tribute to the 92-year-old Dada Saheb Phalke awardee , K Vishwanath.

Once, K Vishwanath's directed movie Swayamkrushi(1987) was translated and screened at Russian Film Festival and Asia Pacific Film Festival.

The iconic filmmaker took his last breath at a hospital on Thursday late night. K Vishwanath was not well from past few days and was suffering from several ailments, reported PTI.

Beginning his career as an audiographer Vishwanath rose in the industry to a filmmamker. His ability to adorn simple movie scenes with creativity resulted in iconic movies that brought five national awards in his bag. Moreover, he also won 20 Nandi awards given by Andhra Pradesh government, 10 Filmfare trophies including Lifetime Achievement Award.

-K Vishwanath brought international applaud for Telugu cinema. Many of his movies received accolades at international level as well. His movie Swayamkrushi, made in 1987, is not only remembered as a Telugu masterpiece, but is also known for being translated into Russian and for its screening at Russian International Film Festival and Asia Pacific Film Festival.

-During his filmaking career, K Vishwanath developed a tendency to name most of his movies starting with letter ‘S’. Later, he made it a ritual. Audience remembers his iconic movies like "Sankarabharanam", "Sagara Sangamam", "Swati Mutyam", "Saptapadi", "Sanjog". However, there were some movies whose name didn't start with letter S like "Kaamchor""Jaag Utha Insaan", etc.

-Apart from being a sucessfull filmmaker, K Vishwanath had also acted in many movies like Uttama Villian.

-K Vishwanath was a staunch vegetarian. At times he asked the production team of ‘Subha Sankalpam’ to cook a vegetable in such a way that it looks like a fish so that he can complete the shot in that film reported.

-K Vishwanath was not only a celebrated film maker in the Indian industry, but was also a mentor to many actors and artists. One such actor was actor Anil Kapoor, who paid one last tribute to K Vishwanathon Twitter. “K. Vishwanath Ji you taught me so much, being on set with you during Eeshwar was like being in a temple…" he posted on Twitter.

In addition to Anil Kapoor, several other actors, directors, and eminent personalities including PM Narendra Modi tweeted to pay condolence on the demise of legendary filmmaker K Vishwanath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence on Twitter and said that K Vishwanath was a stalwart in the cinema world. He distinguished himself as a multifaceted director.

Expressing grief on the demise of K Vishwanath, RRR star, Ram Charan said that the industry has lost a legend. K Vishwanath Garu will remain immortal in all hearts.

We have lost a legend!

K Vishwanath Garu.. You will always remain immortal in all our hearts and in art.



“The genius who brought together culture & cinema so beautifully... His impact extends far beyond cinema. Rest in peace #KVishwanath garu... You will be deeply missed. My condolences to his family and loved ones," tweeted actor Mahesh Babu.

"Anjali 🌺 tradition,warmth,heart,music,dance,love …..your movies filled my childhood with humaneness and wonder!" tweeted singer A R Rehman.