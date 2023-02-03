How legendary filmmaker, K Vishwanath's movie received global accolade in 80's

-K Vishwanath was not only a celebrated film maker in the Indian industry, but was also a mentor to many actors and artists. One such actor was actor Anil Kapoor, who paid one last tribute to K Vishwanathon Twitter. “K. Vishwanath Ji you taught me so much, being on set with you during Eeshwar was like being in a temple…" he posted on Twitter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}