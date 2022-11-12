Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday said that live streaming is allowing more women lawyers to be productive. “During pandemic when we opened videoconferencing many women lawyers could appear. Live streaming allowing women lawyers to be productive," the CJI said.
Sharing his observations on gender diversity in the judiciary, CJI Chandrachud said, “The feeding pool which determines who enters judiciary is largely dependent on the structure of the legal profession, which is feudal, patriarchal and not been accommodating of women."
He further said, “Across India, structure of legal profession is feudal. Need a democratized and merit based entry for women."
The CJI further asked, “How do we define merit? We need to have a very hard look of how we conceive of merit and how we think of diversity. Why do we need women judges in the judiciary?"
Justice Chandrachud, who was part of several Constitution benches and landmark verdicts of the Supreme Court, was recently sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India, stepping into the shoes of his father 44 years after he became the country's top judge.
President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Chandrachud, the senior most judge of the Supreme court who was involved in historic judgements like on the Ayodhya issue that paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Uttar Pradesh and Right to Privacy, at a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Justice Chandrachud took the oath in English and in the name of God.
Justice Chandrachud, often referred to as DYC in legal circles and who is known for giving law a human face, began his first day as the CJI garlanding the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the apex court premises.
