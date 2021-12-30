The durability of immunity post the coronavirus infections persists for about 9 months, government officials said on Thursday while addressing a briefing on Covid situation in the country.

Officials added that approximately 90% of the adult population in India has been vaccinated against Covid-19 with the first dose.

On average, India reported more than 8,000 cases per day last week, while the overall case positivity rate stands at 0.92%. From 26 December, the country has been reporting 10,000 daily cases, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary at Health Ministry said.

Currently, there are 961 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus in India, out of which 320 patients have recovered.

Meanwhile, amid rapid Omicron surge ICMR DG Balram Bhargava has said use of masks before and after vaccination is a must and mass gatherings should be avoided.

The treatment guidelines for the earlier and the currently circulating strains of coronavirus remain the same while home isolation remains an important pillar, Bhargava said.

The government said precautionary dose of Covid-19 vaccine is primarily to mitigate severity of infection, hospitalisation and death.

The union government will send a text message to the eligible elderly population to remind them for taking the precautionary dose that starts from January 10.

Health officials said Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat are emerging as states/UTs of concern on basis of weekly Covid-19 cases and positivity rate.

Eight districts reporting over 10% Covid-19 weekly positivity, while 14 districts have a positivity rate between 5-10%.

