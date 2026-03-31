How LPG refill led to arrest of ex-Army officer absconding for 4 years in wife’s murder case

A former Army captain, Sandeep Tomar, who had been evading arrest for nearly four years after being convicted of murdering his wife, has been apprehended in Madhya Pradesh’s Pandhurna district. His arrest was carried out on Saturday through a joint operation involving Fazilka Police and NATGRID (National Intelligence Grid).

Tomar was found guilty of strangling his wife, Shweta Singh, in 2013 at the Abohar Cantonment in Punjab, just five months after their marriage. At the time, he claimed that she had taken her own life. However, forensic evidence later confirmed that she had been strangled. A local court sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2014, following which he was dismissed from the Army, The Times of India (TOI) reported.

After serving five years in Ferozepur Jail, he was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2019 while his appeal was pending. However, when the High Court upheld his life imprisonment, he failed to surrender and went into hiding.

How ex-Army captain eluded police? The TOI report stated that he lived in different cities under a false identity. Investigators said he worked as a real estate agent in Zirakpur before relocating to Odisha and later Bengaluru. He eventually settled in Pandhurna, part of the former Chhindwara district, where he was employed as a manager at a juice factory. He had also remarried during this period.

Also Read | Ram Rahim Singh acquitted in journalist Chhatrapati's murder case

Officials said his arrest was the result of a coordinated effort between local police and national intelligence agencies. Despite using a fake identity in daily life, two key digital trails led investigators to him. Tomar had used his original PAN card to open a salary bank account and later used the same account to book an LPG cylinder refill.

How an LPG cylinder helped police catch him The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been tracking his financial activity linked to his real identity. The use of his PAN card and salary deposits into the account from a Madhya Pradesh-based firm led to his arrest.