How luxe hotels pivoted to lure HNIs

Avijit Singh of House of Rohet, which manages multiple properties in and around Jodhpur like Mihir Garh in Rajasthan, said: “The hard work we’ve done to tap into the domestic tourist market won’t just evaporate after the international guests come back. Some people will naturally go abroad once the borders open up fully. But I do not think that the foreign market will come at the cost of the domestic market (any longer). It’s here to stay."