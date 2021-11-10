As many as 96 countries have recognised Covaxin and Covishield and both of these COVID-19 vaccines have received emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organisation (WHO), said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday.

"WHO has included 8 vaccines in EUL (emergency use listing) so far. We are happy two out of these are Indian vaccines-- Covaxin and Covishield. 96 countries of the world have recognised both these vaccines," Mandaviya told ANI.

Among 96 nations include Canada, the United States of America, Australia, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, Russia, and Switzerland.

Under the Centre's 'Har ghar dastak' mega vaccination campaign, the minister said, "Healthcare workers are going to all houses to carry out the vaccination drive."

He further said that the Union government continues to be in communication with the rest of the world so that beneficiaries of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme are accepted and recognised, thereby easing travel for education, business and tourism purposes.

The minister asserted that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with the Ministry of External Affairs is in continuous communication with all countries for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates to facilitate hassle-free international travel across countries.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India has crossed 109.59 crores on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry informed. "India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 109.59 crore (109,59,26,470) today," the ministry said in a release. Further, they informed that over 48 lakh (48,39,670) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm today.

"The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," the ministry added.

