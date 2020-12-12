How many farmers need to die before repealing farm laws, asks Rahul Gandhi

Protesting against the new farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday cited a media report to claim that 11 farmers had died in the last 17 days. The former Congress president also asked how many more 'sacrifices have to be made' before the three agriculture sector laws will be repealed by the Centre.

Attacking the Union government, Rahul Gandhi asked on Twitter in Hindi, "How many more sacrifices would have to be made by our peasant brothers to remove the agricultural laws?"

At least five rounds of formal talks have taken place between the Centre and representatives of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, protesting on various borders of the national capital for over two weeks, but the deadlock has continued with the unions sticking to their main demand for the repeal of the three contentious laws.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that despite the "martyrdom of 11 farmer brothers in the last 17 days, the Modi government is not relenting".

"They (government) are still standing with their 'money providers' not with 'annadaatas' (food providers)," he alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

"The country wants to know -- 'Is Rajdharma (constitutional responsibility) bigger or Rajhat' (stubbornness)?" Surjewala asked, tagging the media report that Gandhi also cited.

Meanwhile, the farmers' protest on the borders of the national capital, against the three farm laws passed by the Centre in the last monsoon session of Parliament, entered the 17th day on Saturday, with the farmers' unions now threatening to block railway tracks.

Farmers are protesting the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via