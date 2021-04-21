The Indian government on Tuesday shared data of the number of people who tested positive for novel coronavirus after receiving the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines .

As per the data, more than 21,000 tested positive after first dose of either Covishield or Covaxin, while over 5,500 tested positive after second dose, the health ministry said.

About 0.04% of people tested positive after second dose of Covaxin and 0.03% after second dose of Covishield, it added.

India has currently given Emergency Use Authorisation to three vaccine candidates: indigenously manufactured vaccines (Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech), and a third vaccine (Sputnik) that while presently manufactured abroad will eventually be manufactured in India.

A senior government official also added that India may get a fourth Covid-19 vaccine by August from Hyderabad-based Biological E's indigenous Covid-19 vaccine as it is done with phase 1 and phase 2 trials. Now, they are ready for phase 3 trails.

"Phase 1, phase 2 trials of Indian vaccine of Biological E have finished and they'll soon go into phase 3. This is a very significant development as they have a capacity of 7 crore/ 70 million vaccines per month," NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said today.

The ministry released a slew of comparative data, showing that the severity, virulence and demography of the victims in the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 are about the same as the first wave.

Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said 146 districts reported COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 15 per cent, while 274 districts reported case positivity between 5 and 15 per cent.

In those below 10 years, 4.03 pc COVID-19 cases were reported in first wave, while 2.97 pc cases registered in second wave, it added. In age group 10-20 years, 8.07 pc COVID-19 cases were reported in first wave, while 8.50 pc cases were registered in second wave. In age group 20-30 years, 20.41 pc COVID-19 cases were reported in first wave, while 19.35 pc cases registered in second wave, while in those aged 30 and above, 67.5 pc COVID-19 cases were reported in first wave, while 69.18 pc cases registered in second wave: Govt, said health ministry.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the country, the health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "There are 21,57,000 active cases in India currently i.e. twice the number of maximum active COVID-19 cases last year. More than 13 crore people have been vaccinated in the country so far including 30 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours."

On Monday, the Centre also announced a "liberalised and accelerated" Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1 in order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country.

Everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get Covid-19 vaccine, said the government.

Meanwhile, India reported over 2.95 lakh new coronavirus cases and 2,023 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from Union Health Ministry released today. Total cases rose to 1.56 crore while the death toll went up to 1.82 lakh. The active number of cases in the country stands at 21.57 lakh. In the last 24 hours, 1.67 lakh recovered from the infection. With this, the total recoveries reached 1.56 crore.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 16.39 lakh samples were tested on Tuesday. And, overall 27.10 crore samples have been tested so far.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

