How many square meters of property can $1 million buy in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru? Realty prices to go up in 2023
- As per Knight Frank's data, Mumbai is the 18th most expensive prime residential market in the world in terms of US dollars. The city has recorded a price appreciation of 6.4%, taking Mumbai up to the 37th position in the PIRI 100 index.
- Delhi and Bengaluru also recorded upside in realty prices.
India's three metropolitan cities Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru prime property market has witnessed price appreciation in 2022. These three cities have climbed up to higher positions in Knight Frank's Prime International Residential Index (PIRI 100). According to the data, one million dollars can buy 113 square meters in Mumbai. The $1 million can buy even more spaces of property in Delhi and Bengaluru.
