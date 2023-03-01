Kate Everett-Allen, partner, of residential research at Knight Frank said, “Last year we referred to 2021 as “an anomaly"; a year characterised by stellar price growth as markets reopened post-Covid-19, and revenge spending took hold. Off the back of such a boom, you might be forgiven for thinking 2022 would see a return to business as usual. Far from it. Omit 2021, the year 2022 posted the highest level of prime price growth on an annual basis (5.2%) since the global financial crisis."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}