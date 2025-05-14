How many Supreme Court judges are related to former judges? Here's a closer look

Justice Sanjiv Khanna retired as Chief Justice of India on May 13. His father Justice Hans Raj Khanna, was a Supreme Court judge during the Emergency.

Khanna has been replaced by Justice BR Gavai as the new CJI. Justice Gavai took the oath of office on May 14. Gavai’s father was a politician.

32 Supreme Court Judges Currently, there are 32 judges in the Supreme Court, including CJI Gavai. Of these at least 11 Judges are closely related to former judges. About 10 SC judges had fathers who were lawyers.

Among the existing SC judges, Justice Manoj Misra’s grandfather and father were both prominent lawyers in the Allahabad High Court, according to a recent report in The Print. Justice Misra was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on February 06, 2023.

Justice Misra’s two sons Raghuvansh Misra and Devansh Misra are advocates. Raghuvansh is married to Kalpana Sinha, the daughter of former Allahabad High Court judge Justice Vipin Sinha, whose father Justice Jagmohanlal Sinha delivered the famous Allahabad High Court judgment that invalidated the election of then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

The Lineage Details There are other examples. Justice BV Nagarathna is in line to become the CJI in 2027. Her father was former Chief Justice of India Justice ES Venkataramiah.

-Justice Bela M Trivedi retires this week from Supreme Court of India. Her father was in judicial services too.

-Justice PS Narasimha's father Justice Kodanda Ramaiah was a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

-Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia's father was a judge of the Allahabad High Court.

-Justice Dipankar Datta's father was former Calcutta HC Judge, Late Justice SK Datta.

-Justice Pankaj Mithal's father Justice Narendra Nath Mithal was judge of Allahabad High Court

-Justice Prasanna Bhalachandra Varale's father was also a judge at Bombay High Court

-Justice N Koitiswar Singh's father, Late Justice N Ibotombi Singh worked at the Gauhati High Court.

-Justice Abhay S Oka's father Shreeniwas W Oka was a layer in Thane

Legal Background -Justice Vikram Nath began his career as a third -generation lawyer while Justice MM Sindresh's father VK Muthusumy was a senior advocate in Madras

-Justice JB Pardiwala's great grand-father Navrojji Bhikhaji practiced in 1894 at Valsad.

-Just Sanjay Kumar's father P Ramachandra Reddy, is a former Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh.

-Justice Manoj Misra started as a third-generation lawyer while Justice PK Mishra's father was also a lawyer.

-Justice Joymalya Bagchi's father was also an advocate.

Non-legal backgrounds -CJI Justice BR Gavai comes from a non-legal background. His father was a politician. Justice Gavai's father Ramakrishna Suryabhan Gavai was a well-known Ambedkarite leader and founder of the Republican Party of India. His followers and admirers fondly called him Dadasaheb.

A Lok Sabha MP from Amravati, Ramakrishna Gavai served as Governor of Bihar, Sikkim, and Kerala between 2006 and 2011, when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre.

-Justice SC Sharma's father, Dr BN Sharma was a veteran agriculturalist who taught at Jabalpur University.

Justice Gavai comes from a non-legal background, yet has risen to prominence in the judiciary.

-Justice R Mahadevan's father was a Tamil writer.