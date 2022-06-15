How Maruti is taking on Mahindra, Kia and Hyundai in SUV game

After a gap of almost three years, carmaker Maruti Suzuki's product pipeline has just kickstarted with an exciting line-up of launches over the next 2-2.5 years. It has launched upgraded Celerio, and mid-cycle refresh of Baleno as well as XL6. Going forward, Maruti Suzuki would be launching new models with four new SUVs, platform upgrade (Alto) and mid-cycle refresh (Brezza).

