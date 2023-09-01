How ‘Maya’ gang, led by a teenager, murdered Amazon Manager and terrorised Northeast Delhi3 min read 01 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM IST
The main accused in the Amazon manager murder case is a teenager named Maya who is also the kingpin of a gang in Delhi
A short altercation that turned into a gory road rage incident led to the death of Amazon manager Harpreet Gill in Delhi. The prime accused in the murder case, Mohammad Sameer aka Maya, is a teenager who is also the master mind of a gangster group, named ‘Maya’.
