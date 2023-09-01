The main accused in the Amazon manager murder case is a teenager named Maya who is also the kingpin of a gang in Delhi

A short altercation that turned into a gory road rage incident led to the death of Amazon manager Harpreet Gill in Delhi. The prime accused in the murder case, Mohammad Sameer aka Maya, is a teenager who is also the master mind of a gangster group, named ‘Maya’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His Instagram account is mushrooming with videos and reels featuring guns and filmy dialogues. A look at his social media account reveals how massively he romanticise crime. Four more murder charges against him reflects his fascination with the world of crime.

His Instagram profile reads, “Naam badnaam, pata Kabristan, umra jeene ki, shauk marne ka", which means 'I am infamous, the graveyard is my address. My age is to live, but I wish to die," reports NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, his Instagram profile is filled with photographs posing with guns, and even prison. One of his reels, captioned as ‘jail’, showcases many youngsters standing behind bars. In another reel, Maya is seen posing with firing guns. In another reel captioned “Maya Gang", a group of teenagers can be seen. Definitely, the teenagers are the members of a gang that became infamous in Delhi for its crimes. According to police, ‘Maya gang has terrorised Northeast Delhi’ with its crimes, reported NDTV.

The teenage criminal leads a group, that calls itself as “Maya Gang". Maya and his 18-year-old associate Bilal Gani have been arrested in connection with the murder of Amazon manager. The police have arrested him and are searching for other accused. Maya was also charged in four other murder cases as a juvenile. His 18-year-old associate, Gani, was also involved in a murder case and a robber case in 2022. He was sent to a Children's Observation home and then he managed to come out, later he started working at a welding shop.

How many people have been arrested in Amazon Manager murder case? Till now four people have been arrested in the case including Maya and Bilal. The police arrested two more people associated with the murder on Thursday. The arrested accused are identified as Sohail and Jubair and they were apprehended near Burari in New Delhi, when they were trying to escape to Punjab. Another teenager, Adnan, is still absconding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon Manager Harpreet Gill and his maternal uncle Goving Singh were shot at around 11:30 pm on Tuesday. Gill was pronounced dead at the hospital, whereas his uncle is undergoing treatment for a gunshot injury to his head.

“He is recuperating in his home. His condition is stable. He has been cooperating in the investigation of this case," the police added.

The two people were on a motorcycle when the assailant on a scooter and a motorcycle intercepted them and opened fire at them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On August 29, Bilal and his four other associates, were at a party at Sameer's house in the North Ghonda area of Bhajanpura in Delhi. At night, all of them decided to step out for a ride on two-wheeler vehicles. They drove into the narrow bylans of Bhajanpura. They also stopped at a few places and finally drove into Gali No. 8/4, Subhash Vihar, Bhajanpura. The lane was so narrow that two bikes couldn't pass without one squeezing to one side and letting the other pass through, according to the police.

Incidentally, Harpreet Gill and Govind Singh were also riding from other side of the narrow lane. As the three vehicles tried to make way for each other, Bilal and his aggressive which resulted into an altercation. Ultimately, the criminals open fired from close range, shooting both Harpreet and Govind in the head. All the accused fled the spot leavin the victims for dying on the ground.