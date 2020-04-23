Several mega-cities have emerged as covid-19 hotspots globally and have been put under complete lockdown. This may be driving the world faster towards a recession. According to research published by the Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR), production losses because of supply chain disruptions caused by locking down mega-cities transmits the economic shocks to other connected parts of the world.

In the study, researchers Hiroyasu Inoue and Yasuyuki Todo estimate the economic loss all of Japan would incur if the city of Tokyo goes under lockdown.

Tokyo accounts for 21% of Japan’s total production, but the authors find an 86% cut in the country’s daily production if the capital city is shut for one month.

The study finds that production losses outside of Tokyo more than doubled when the lockdown duration is doubled.

Using data on location, sales, and supply chain links for more than 90,000 Japanese companies across 187 industries, the authors estimate that daily production in Japan would shrink to a seventh of its original levels if Tokyo shuts down.

The indirect loss of a capital city shutting down in other regions is found to be much larger than the direct effect on production within the city. For a two-week lockdown, the production loss in other parts of Japan is 16% higher than the loss in Tokyo.

For a one-month lockdown, the study estimates Japan to lose 5.23% of its annual gross domestic product, direct and indirect effects combined.

The doubling of the lockdown period aggravates economic losses as stalled supply weakens further links along the supply chain.

Based on these findings, the authors urge policymakers to think of lockdowns as a last resort for major cities.

